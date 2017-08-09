× Cheetos are going gourmet with new NYC restaurant

NEW YORK CITY — If you’ve ever dreamed of having Cheetos for something beyond just a snack, there’s a new pop-up restaurant just for you!

“The Spotted Cheetah” will serve up Cheeto-infused treats that are perfect for lunch or dinner.

Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs, and spicy Cheetos nachos are just some of the items on the menu.

There will also be desserts, including Cheetos-Sweetos cheesecake and cheddar-Cheetos apple crepes.

The “Spotted Cheetah” will only be open August 15 – August 17.

For more information on this pop-up restaurant, click here.