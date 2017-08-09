Maryland city debates whether non-citizens should be able to vote

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — City council members in College Park, Maryland are debating whether to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

The measure introduced by council member Christine Nagle would allow non-citizens, both legally and illegally, to vote in city elections.

The city would keep a separate voter list for them, since they wouldn’t be allowed to vote in state and national elections.

Residents are split on the measure.

“If you work here, if you pay your taxes, if you love this country, I don’t see why you should not vote,” said Giaconda Weiner, an immigrant from Ecuador.

Weiner said she wanted to vote for years, but couldn’t until she became a citizen.

Mary King said she believes voting is one of the basic rights of being a citizen.

“We must live here together, and we are, but if you want the right to vote, become a citizen,” said King. “Take the path to citizenship, and become a full-fledged citizen of this country.”

The city council is set to vote on the measure on September 12.