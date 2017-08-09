× Fenway Park among cleanest concession stands

BOSTON — Sports Illustrated released their 2017 MLB Ballpark Food Safety Rankings naming Fenway Park as the second cleanest in its concession stands.

The stadium received 30 total violations, only two of which were critical food code violations. The two critical citations were for a dirty ice machine and a broken dishwasher. The inspection took place before the start of the season, meaning many of the concession stands were not actively serving food at the time.

The top ballpark was the Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field, with only five total violations and one critical violation. The worst ranking was the Tampa Rays’ Tropicana Field with 241 total violations, 105 of them critical. Concession stands at Tropicana Field had live insects and black mold among their critical violations.