Former Farmington psychologist arrested on sexual assault charges

FARMINGTON — Police arrested a former psychologist on sexual assault charges Thursday.

Police arrested Dr. Daniel Affrunti on 12 charges of second degree sexual assault.

Police said a 19-year-old female came to them in September, 2015 and said she had been the victim of a sexual assault in Affrunti’s office in Farmington, and he was the suspect. Officials said during that

investigation, Affrunti’s license to practice therapy in Connecticut lapsed, and the victim chose not to pursue criminal charges at that time.

Last month, the same victim revealed to Farmington Police Detectives that she had been involved in an on-going sexual relationship with Affrunti in 2016, after the initial investigation had been closed.

Police said the victim said she was still emotionally dependent on Affrunti, who was her former therapist.

Affrunti was arrested by Farmington Police and appeared in court. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

The victim’s attorney, Mark Sherman, said his client is “immensely grateful to law enforcement for their work on this case and hopes that by coming forward, no other patient will have to endure the trauma she suffered.”