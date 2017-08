× Man grazed by bullet, crashes into garage in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man who was grazed by a bullet, crashed his car into a garage in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Police said a 19-year-old man was driving west on Norfolk Street when he said he was shot at and then drove his car into a garage. The man flagged down a police officer and being treated for his injuries.

Police said the victim has an existing warrant for his arrest.