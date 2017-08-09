Massachusetts State Police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old girl

WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Police and Worcester Police Department have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Ella Abbott.

Police said around 7:45 p.m. this evening, Abbott was taken from 339 Greenwood Street in Worcester by her mother, Leeann Rickheit. Rickheit made threats to harm the child this evening, according to police.

Abbott is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 3 feet tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple or dark colored top.

Police said Rickheit is described as a 38-year-old, white female with light brown hair, blue eyes, 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Leeann is believed to be driving a blue, 2007 Hyundai Sonata bearing Massachusetts registration 4PG367. She has a history in the Charlton area was thought to be recently traveling on the Mass Pike in that area.

If you see either of them or have information as to their whereabouts, please call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.