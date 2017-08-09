× New report grades Connecticut private and public high schools

WALLINGFORD — Some Connecticut schools are getting top marks in a new report by Niche.

The website looked at individual schools and school districts across the country, weighing factors like SAT and ACT scores, college enrollment, the quality of teachers, and diversity. It also took into account student and parent reviews.

Here’s a look at the top five 2018 best private high schools in Connecticut:

Choate Rosemary Hall – which also came in at number 5 in America The Hotchkiss School Hopkins School Kent School Greenwich Academy

Here are the top five public schools in Connecticut:

New Canaan High School Staples High School Greenwich High School Darien High School Weston High School

For the full list of best private high schools in Connecticut, click here.

You can also check out the full list of best public high schools in Connecticut here.