Plainville woman arrested for embezzling money from Board of Ed

PLAINVILLE— A 59-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation determined that she embezzled more than $40,000 from her former employer, police said.

Maria Bourlogiannis, of Plainville, embezzled more than $40,000 between March 2013 and December 2015 and allegedly forged documents with intent to defraud the Plainville Board of Education, according to police.

Bourlogiannis’ employment with the Plainville Board of Education was terminated in August 2016 after police discovered her concerning activity with the board’s finances.

Police said Bourlogiannis was charged with larceny in the first degree and 10 counts of forgery in the second degree. She was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on August 21, 2017.