Powerball drawing tonight, Mega Millions on Friday, both jackpots top $300 million

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time, U.S. lottery players will have a choice of games offering jackpots topping $300 million.

The Mega Millions top prize has topped $387 million, while the Powerball jackpot is now over $307 million and both are growing.

The Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday night and the Mega Millions is on Friday night, both shortly before 11 p.m. The drawings can be seen on WCCT Channel 20.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday night were 11-17-50-52-74 and the mega ball 14. No one bought a winning ticket. In the seven years since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have never offered prizes so large at the same time.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $382 million, and the top prize for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $307 million. Those prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years. Cash prizes would be an estimated $238 million for Mega Millions and $193.2 million for Powerball.

Of course, even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at one in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and one in 292.2 million for Powerball.