Show of support made for undocumented immigrant in Hartford ICE custody

HARTFORD — A group of people will be gathering at ICE’s office in Hartford to show support for Mynor Espinoza, an undocumented immigrant who is scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday.

Espinoza came to America illegally from Guatemala in 2009 and was detained, but later that year, came back successfully.

He was working as a mason and living in West Haven with his wife and four children, three of whom are U.S. citizens, when he was arrested in June.

According to our media partners at The Hartford Courant, Espinoza’s lawyer says he was arrested after ICE officials used his child as bait to get him into custody.

Espinoza’s undocumented child was picked up a year ago after coming to the U.S. unaccompanied. The child was released after Espinoza promised to attend immigration hearings, and cooperate with ICE officials.

Espinoza’s lawyer says he was told to go to ICE’s office in Hartford to sign papers for his son, and that’s when he was arrested.

Espinoza is currently being detained in a facility in Massachusetts.

His supporters say they hope he will be released, and that they can bring awareness to how they think ICE is detaining undocumented immigrants.