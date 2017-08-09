Sunny, warm Thursday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday was so nice, let’s do it twice! Once again Thursday will be a top ten weather day, with lots of sun, low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll see a few more clouds on Friday but we’ll remain dry with highs in the 80s.

This weekend will turn more humid with the chance for scattered showers or a rumble of thunder on Saturday

One area of question is Friday night into Saturday. Some of our computer models show a disturbance that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon, but neither of the weekend days look like washouts.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear with lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Sun & clouds, chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. A shower possible but it’s not likely.

