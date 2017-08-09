× Trump evangelical advisor: ‘God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un’

DALLAS — One of President Trump’s evangelical advisers who preached the morning of his inauguration has issued a statement that says God “has given [President] Trump the authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.”

Robert Jeffress, the Evangelical head of the First Baptist megachurch in Dallas, issued the statement as a response to ongoing nuclear threats from North Korea, according to NBC Dallas.

Jeffress sent the statement to the Christian Broadcasting Network:

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”

Jeffress told the Washington Post Romans 13 gives the government authority to deal with evildoers

“That gives the government… the authority to do whatever, whether it’s assassination, capital punishment or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers like Kim Jong Un,” Jeffress said.

While many Christians reference Romans 12, which says “Do not repay evil for evil,” Jeffress says the passage is referring to Christians and not the government.