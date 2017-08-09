West Haven PD arrest 3 in connection to domestic violence investigation

WEST HAVEN–Three people have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a person on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the victim was assaulted at a West Haven resident by a man and a woman identified as Jason Kaufman, 31, West Haven, and Jenny Santamauro, 29, West Haven.

The third suspect, Christoper Nussas, 42, New Haven, was later identified and arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police said Kaufman and Santamauro dragged the victim outside of a West Haven residence and forced the victim into the trunk of a vehicle. They drove into Milford, where the victim escaped. The victim alerted a Milford resident who called Milford Police.

The victim was sent to Yale-New Haven hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Kaufman and Santamauro were both charged with kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and unlawful restraint in the first degree, police said.

Police said both were held on a $100,000 bond and arraigned in Milford Superior Court.