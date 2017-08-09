Wolf Pack announce 2017-18 preseason schedule

The Hartford Wolf Pack have announced their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 American Hockey League season.

Spectra, the operators of the XL Center and the Wolf Pack, announced the team will play a two-game preseason schedule, playing both games against their in-state rivals, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The Wolf Pack will host the first preseason game against the Sound Tigers on Thursday, September 28, at the Koeppel Community Sports Center on New Britain Avenue on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, beginning at 7 p.m.

The team will be accepting donations at the door in place of charging admission to the game. All donations will benefit the Ryan Gordon/Hartford Wolf Pack Community Scholars Fund. The suggested donation is $5 per person.

The fund memorializes Ryan Gordon, a young Wolf Pack fan who passed away in 2006, who asked a portion of the money set aside for his college education be donated to the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation.

The Wolf Pack and Sound Tigers will play their second game on Saturday, September 30, at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, Mass. The venue is the home practice facility of the Worcester Railers hockey team of the ECHL.

Ticket information for the September 30 game will be available on the Railers’ team website at a later date.

The Wolf Pack open their 2017-18 regular season on Friday, October 6, at home at the XL Center against the Charlotte Checkers, beginning at 7:15 p.m.

The team’s entire regular season schedule can be found on the Hartford Wolf Pack website.