Woman made up story about sexual assault on Fairfield beach: Police

FAIRFIELD — Police said a woman who said she was sexually assaulted on a local beach last week made up the story.

Last Tuesday, Fairfield police said a woman told them an assault took place on one of the walking paths that lead from the beach to the parking lot.

Wednesday, police released a statement that after an investigation, no evidence was found to corroborate the victim’s story. The 18-year-old woman retracted her statement and said she was not a crime victim.

Police said, “Despite the outcome of this incident the Fairfield Police Department takes every report of sexual assault seriously and conducts a full and thorough investigation into all complaints. It is our hope that this discovery does not discourage future crime victims from coming forward and restores public confidence that our community is safe.”