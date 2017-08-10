Another beautiful summer day on tap for today, cloudy Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday will be another top ten weather day, with lots of sun, low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll see a few more clouds on Friday but we’ll remain dry with highs in the 80s.

This weekend will turn more humid with the chance for scattered showers or a rumble of thunder on Saturday

One area of question is Friday night into Saturday. Some of our computer models show a disturbance that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon, but neither of the weekend days look like washouts.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Sun & clouds, chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. A shower possible but it’s not likely.

