× Bloomfield police officer injured in car accident while responding to call

BLOOMFIELD – Police said a Bloomfield officer was injured after getting into a car accident while responding to a call.

At approximately 8 o’clock this morning, police said a BPD officer was responding with emergency lights and siren to a call for service involving a male and female involved in a physical altercation.

When the cruiser was passing a Toyota Highlander SUV at the intersection of Tunxis Avenue and Mills Lane, the SUV turned left to travel east on Mills Lane. Police said the cruiser collided with the SUV, causing damage to the right front area of the cruiser and the left side doors on the SUV. The collision caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder of Tunxis Avenue and the eastbound shoulder of Mills Lane.

Once off the roadway, the cruiser continued traveling until striking a construction backhoe/loader and the support wires of a utility pole. The cruiser then overturned onto its passenger side and came to a rest against the apparatus, according to police.

Police said the officer was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, treated, and released.

The driver of the SUV, along with the two children in the back of the car in car seats, were also transported to the hospital for evaluation. It was reported that all three had no visible signs of physical injuries.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Tunxis Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic at Terry Plains Road through to Geissler’s Supermarket and Mills Lane is closed from Brown Street through to Wyndemere Road until around 2 p.m.