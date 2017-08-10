× Bridgeport concert venue expected to draw 250,000 visitors per year, open in 2019

BRIDGEPORT — New details we revealed Thursday about the The Harbor Yard Amphitheater in Bridgeport which will replace the baseball stadium.

Officials said the amphitheater as expected to open in the spring of 2019 and is expected to be a state-of-the-art multi use facility featuring between 5,300 and 8,000 seats, 21 luxury suites and three VIP lounges. It will also feature an outdoor barbecue area. The facility is expected to be open from the spring through the fall.

Officials expect it to draw more than 250,000 patrons over the 50 to 75 events they plan to host annually. The venue will be home to concerts, festivals, community events, family shows and public and private events.

The venue will be managed by Live Nation Entertainment which builds itself is the worlds leading live entertainment company.

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers ownership, which also operates the Webster Bank Arena, which is right next-door to where they will build the amphitheater, has no comment on the proposed construction of the amphitheater.

The teams owner, Jon Ledecky, did tell the Connecticut Post that the city is breaching its contract with the arena by opening a venue that would compete for events with the arena.