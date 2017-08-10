× Coast Guard searching for boaters after flares reportedly seen

MADISON — The U.S. Coast Guard is bringing in an airplane from their station in Cape Cod right now to search the area of Long Island Sound off Madison after red flares were reported being seen late Wednesday.

The Coast Guard has a 45-foot boat out there searching now. Last night they received assistance from emergency responders in Clinton, Madison, Westbrook and Guilford after two callers reported seeing the flares.

They were searching the area near Falkner Island for any boaters in distress.