Did you lose a llama in Granby?

GRANBY — Granby police are looking for the owner of a lost llama.

Police said that Granby Animal Control had several calls that a llama was wandering the Notch Road area at about 8:30 a.m. Animal control was able to capture the animal and have it checked out by a veterinarian.

Police said the llama is being fostered by an area resident with expertise in the species until the owner can be located. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granby Police Department at (860) 844-5335.

Police tweeted out a picture saying, “No, we are not kidding.”