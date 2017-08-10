× Driver flees after being stopped by trooper, causes crash with life threatening injuries in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT – Police said a driver fled the scene after being stopped by a State Trooper early Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport, which then caused a car accident with a life threatening injury.

Police said Railroad Avenue at Iranistan Avenue in Bridgeport is closed. Delays at I-95 Exit 26 are to be expected.

Around 1 p.m., police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 95. The operator of a car stopped, but as the officer approached, the operator fled the scene.

The operator was then involved in a crash resulting in a life-threatening injury. The operator fled on foot after the crash but has since been taken into custody.