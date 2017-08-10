× Instagram pictures can reveal a lot about your mental health

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — They say a picture can be worth a thousands words. But a recent study said pictures on social media can reveal a lot about your mental health.

A Harvard researcher said photos posted by depressed individuals tend to be bluer, grayer, darker, and with filters that drained the color from the photos.

“Depressed individuals in our study posted photos that were bluer, darker and grayer, compared to the posts of healthy participants,” said lead researcher Andrew Reece. “Depressed people also tended to prefer Instagram’s Inkwell filter, which turns a color image into black-and-white, whereas healthy participants preferred the Valencia filter, which gives photos a warmer, brighter tone.

Researchers said people with depression were more likely to choose a filter that drained all the color out of the images they wanted to share. Photos posted by depressed people also contained fewer faces, possibly because they aren’t as likely to engage in lots of social interaction, the report stated.

The computer program’s detection rate proved more reliable than that of primary care doctors, according to the study.

“It’s clear that depression isn’t easy to diagnose, and the computational approach we’ve taken here may end up assisting, rather than competing with, health care professionals as they seek to make accurate mental health assessments,” Reece said.

