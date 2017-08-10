× Lakewood Beach in Waterbury closed until further notice

WATERBURY — Lakewood Beach in Waterbury is closed until further notice because of high algae levels, according to the town’s mayor, Neil O’Leary.

O’Leary posted a message about the closure on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Exposure to high algae levels can pose serious health problems. Symptoms include irritation to skin, nose, eyes and respiratory tract, vomiting or diarrhea, liver or nervous system problems, and the same can also be true for pets.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to algae, and experience any of these symptoms you are urged to call your doctor.