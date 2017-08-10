× Man charged with groping two women, ages 67 and 69, at Winchester bookstore

WINCHESTER — A man was arrested after police said he groped two women, ages 67 and 69, at a local bookstore.

Aaron Bugbee, 24, was charged with criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the 3rd degree, assault in the second degree on persons over 60 years in age, and breach of peace. Bond was set at $75,000.

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday at the Community Book Store located at 414 Main St. in Winsted. They said Bugbee entered and attacked the two female workers in the store. The women fought back against the suspect and each suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.

Polcie used information from the victims, witnesses and the video surveillance system, to issue an arrest warrant for Bugbee on Wednesday night and he was located in Torrington on Thursday and taken into custody without incident.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.