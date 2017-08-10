× PD: Man left in critical condition after stabbed wound to torso; police investigating

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating after a man was left in critical condition after being stabbed in the torso Thursday morning.

New London police said around 2:34 a.m., the New London Communications Center received a call reporting a possible drug overdose in the area of 49 Prest Street.

“Emergency service personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers obtained information that a cab possibly associated with the incident had just left en route to L&M Hospital. Officers immediately responded to the hospital for follow-up,” police said.

When officers arrived to the hospital, they said they got in contact with a cab containing an adult male with apparent stab wounds to his torso area.

“Further information was developed which disclosed that the victim had sustained his injuries at 44 Prest Street following a physical confrontation with another adult male who immediately fled the scene after the stabbing,” police said.

Related crime scenes were secured and processed by officers and evidence was collected along with interviews from witnesses, according to police.

“The victim was admitted to L&M Hospital and remains in “guarded” and “serious” condition,” said police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-148 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).