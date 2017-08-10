× Mom who triggered Amber Alert faces attempted murder charges

WORCESTER, Mass. – The mother who triggered an Amber Alert when she took her 3-year-old daughter from a home in Worcester is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

According to FOX 25, Leeann Rickheit, 38, is expected to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday morning to face several charges, including attempted murder.

Massachusetts State Police said that when troopers located Rickheit’s car in the woods in Charlton, Rickheit and her daughter were in the car, the car was running and the tailpipe had been stuffed with clothing, blocking the exhaust.

Troopers said they found Rickheit and her daughter either sleeping or unconscious in the car.

A trooper was able to smash the window of the car to remove the child and Rickheit. Two ambulances were called to the scene and the girl was taken to UMass Medical Center.

Rickheit was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester.

