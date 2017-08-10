Partly cloudy Friday, tracking storms Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a small chance for an isolated shower this afternoon with a few clouds that have bubbled up during the peak heating of the day. Otherwise the rest of today into this evening look great for outdoor plans or firing up the grill.

Areas of fog are possible overnight with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s. More great sleeping weather!

Friday will be another summer beauty with partly cloudy skies and low humidity. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower, in the upper 70s to low 80s with a light southeasterly wind.

A series of disturbances will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms starting Friday night and lasting into the day on Saturday. Showers look more numerous in the morning Saturday with more humid air in place. With more clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will stay below average with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

Another disturbance could bring a round of showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning (around sunrise). Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend though with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear, comfy. Low: 55-63.

Friday: Partly cloudy, low humidity. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers/thunderstorms (especially in the morning). High: Mid 70s – near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

