TOPIC 3: PET OF THE WEEK- PROTECTORS OF ANIMALS (ERIKA)

GUEST: Stacey Doan, Protectors of Animals (Once again in for Ron—she will be in the POA rotation. Ron may or may not be here with her.)

TALKING POINTS:

Daisy

• White German Shepherd

• Spayed female, 10 years old

• Came into rescue as a surrender from her owner of 6 years who was unable to care for her anymore due to very unfortunate personal circumstances.

• Daisy is as sweet as apple pie. She is your typical German Shepherd personality – wants to be with you, near you – to be your shadow, just longing for human companionship, affection, and attention.

• She is the perfect dog for someone looking for “a buddy” or a furry companion. She has the “Shepherd Lean” down pat!

• She will “talk” to you in true Shepherd fashion as well, to tell you about her day, the weather, or what dog treats she likes!

• She’s a go-with-the-flow kind of girl; mostly a lower energy girl, she is content to lay around watching the world go by.

• But don’t let her age fool you! This gal has pep in her step and enjoys leisurely walks to sniff and explore – AND she is a perfect lady on a leash. Car rides are a favorite for this love muffin as well.

• Daisy does not seem to mind being around other dogs (would be more of a canine companion than a playmate). She has lived with cats in the past as well.