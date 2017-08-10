× Plainfield man arrested for producing child pornography

PLAINFIELD – A Plainfield man has been federally indicted for producing child pornography.

In April, Plainfield police said they found to videos and pictures a minor in the possession of Ryan Stone, 30. Police said Stone produced the videos himself.

On Wednesday, Stone was charged with one count of production of child pornography. The charge alleges that between March 30 and April 1, Stone used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video.

If convicted, Stone faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum term of life.

Stone has already been in state custody since April 18 when he was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal violations of a restraining order.