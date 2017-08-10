Police identify driver who killed 1, injured 2 after fleeing from police and crashed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT - Police have identified Joseph Guzman-Rivera as the driver who they said fled the scene after being stopped by a State Trooper early Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport, which led to a fatal car accident.

Police said around 1 p.m., Troop G conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-95. Police said Guzman-Rivera stopped in the lane and was instructed to move to the right shoulder. However the Guzman-Rivera then fled and exited the highway traveling onto South Ave. Police said the trooper then observed Guzman-Rivera vehicle, a black Infiniti, continued onto Railroad Ave where it eventually struck a vehicle, a blue Toyota, at the intersection of Railroad Ave and Iranistan Ave.

Police said after Guzman-Rivera vehicle struck the Toyota, he continued on and struck two pedestrians, one possibly on a bicycle. The operator of Toyota, who was a woman, was fatally injured. The pedestrians received non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers immediately rushed to the woman in the car before police got there and said her pulse was extremely low but it was too late.

"I tried to touch her but she didn't have much of a pulse," added Evelyn Santiago, a witness on the scene.

Santiago said the woman killed was a good friend and neighbor of hers for several years.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it was her," added Santiago.

After crashing, the suspect fled on foot after the crash where he was then found by a nearby house.

"Upon being apprehended by Connecticut State Troopers, Connecticut State Police K9 Nero and Bridgeport Police Officers, Guzman-Rivera physically assaulted K9 Nero. Guzman-Rivera was also found in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and powder cocaine," said police.

"It was a horrifying incident. I've never seen nothing like that," said Henry Lugo, also a witness.

Guzman-Rivera is charged with possession of narcotics (3 counts), possession of narcotics with intent to sell (wits) (3 counts), possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 ft of a school (3 counts), illegal injuring of a police service animal, and burglary 2nd degree.

He is held on a $500,00 bond and is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on August 11.