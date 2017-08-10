× Police issue Silver Alert for missing 10-year-old boy from Montville

MONTVILLE — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 10-year-old boy from Montville Thursday afternoon.

John Mathis,10, is Caucasian, and had brown hair and green eyes. He is five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. John was last seen wearing a green Celtics t-shirt, blue or black shorts, and gray sneakers.

He was last seen in Montville on Thursday. If you have any information on the location of John Mathis please contact the Connecticut State Police, Troop-E, at 860-848-6500.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.