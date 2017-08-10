× Some Coventry residents advised to boil water

COVENTRY — Residents in one Coventry neighborhood have been advised to boil water Thursday.

Connecticut Water customers in the Pilgrim Hills Water system are being advised to boil water after the water pressure dropped when the main was hit. The water main was hit by a construction company, or contractor.

The precautionary advisory is for one neighborhood only is precautionary, and only affecting a neighborhood. The company will conduct testing to confirm that the water is safe.