× Stratford police ask for help in identifying stolen car suspect

STRATFORD – Stratford police are asking for help in identifying a male for questioning in regards to a stolen car.

The stolen car is a black 2017 Dodge Ram Pickup with Virginia license plate VSL2979. The car was stolen around 11:30 a.m. on July 31 from 1574 Stratford Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the male to contact Detective Joseph Legen at 203-385-4141 or jlegen@townofstratford.com.