× U.S. solar energy grid braces for solar eclipse event

HARTFORD – While the continental U.S. is eagerly awaiting the solar eclipse, solar energy plants are preparing for that brief moment when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, according to Fox News.

On average, the solar eclipse in its totality will last around two minutes and 40 seconds, leaving eclipse-gazers in awe from Oregon to South Carolina as they witness the Sun’s corona behind the Moon. No matter the percent of visibility, the solar grid will be impacted, most heavily in western states, where a vast majority of solar plants operate.

For those 1.4 million households in the U.S. that do rely on solar energy and have a solar system installed, there will be a slight drop off in power generation.

