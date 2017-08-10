× Waterbury teen arrested after police witness her sell drugs

WALLINGFORD — A Waterbury teen is facing criminal charges after police said they found 120 wax folds of heroin and 13 bags of crack cocaine weighing approximately 4.2 grams along with cash.

Wallingford police said on Thursday they saw a green Hyundai Accent involved in a drug transaction near North Colony Road. Police then conducted a motor vehicle stop with the driver who has been identified as Kiana Rodriguez, 19.

“A thorough search of the Accent was conducted with the assistance of the Wallingford Police Department K-9 unit. Inside the vehicle a false container was located which contained approximately 120 wax folds of heroin and 13 bags of crack cocaine weighing approximately 4.2 grams. Also seized was $153 in cash, 5 cell phones and a prescription pain killer,” police said.

Rodriguez was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, misuse of registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating with no insurance.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and given a court date August 24 in Meriden.