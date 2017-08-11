× 2017 Fairs and Festivals across Connecticut

HARTFORD – It’s that time of year again! Time to celebrate the end of summer and beginning of fall with carnivals, festivals, and fairs across the whole state.

Here is a list of all the fairs and festivals across Connecticut this year.

August

Lebanon Country Fair

August 11-13, 2017

Since 1959, The Lebanon Lions Club has operated the Lebanon Country Fair. Many local non-profit organizations utilize the fair as their main fund raiser so you can feel good about supporting worthy causes while having lots of fun. Each year brings new and exciting things as well as the old favorites like oxen pulls and pig scrambles topped off with great entertainment, arts and crafts and tasty fair cuisine.

Bridgewater Country Fair

August 18-20, 2017

Bridgewater Country Fair is a long standing tradition that preserves the character of the quintessential country fair. Be sure to bring your appetite. Great food tents abound throughout the fairgrounds and feature their famous roast beef sandwiches, chicken breasts and hotdogs. The fun kicks off with the annual Bridgewater Fair Parade.

Hamburg Fair

August 18-20, 2017

Old-fashioned country fair with baking contest, pony rides, farm exhibits, animals, demonstrations, contests and games, midway, musical entertainment.

Wolcott Country Fair

August 18-20, 2017

Begun in 1979, the Wolcott Country Fair is the area’s largest agricultural and family fun event of the summer. During the course of the annual three-day event, more than 30,000 people come to enjoy the fair’s sights and sounds. Attendees are treated to a traditional country fair complete with antique farm equipment displays, tractor pulls, pig racing, thrill rides and plenty of food and entertainment.

Brooklyn Fair

August 24-27, 2017

Come experience the oldest, continuously active agricultural fair in the United States, featuring draft horses, livestock shows, home and garden exhibits, live entertainment, historical displays, special daily events and of course, great food.

Chester Fair

August 25-27, 2017

The Chester Fair is a time honored tradition in a quintessential small New England town that never disappoints. Come see Robinson’s Racing Pigs and all the favorites you’d expect, like tractor pulls, frog jumping contests and arts and crafts exhibits.

Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival

August 25-27, 2017

The annual Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by the town’s fire company, attracts thousands of spectators to what organizers consider one of the biggest and last remaining balloon festivals in the Northeast.

Terryville Lions Club Fair

August 25-27, 2017

This year, the Terryville Fair will feature all of the old favorites you’d expect from a traditional country fair, as well as a few new surprises, like ATV and dirt bike drag racing, Jeep and pickup truck tug-of-war competitions and side-by-side truck racing. All of this and great food and entertainment, too!

September

Haddam Neck Fair

September 1-4, 2017

The Haddam Neck Fair is celebrating its 104th year and is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and beautiful setting. The many events offer something for everyone including tractor and truck pulls, horse and oxen pulling contests and a horse show. Animal exhibits and contests, like women’s skillet throwing, are popular. Vendors are on hand to offer vegetables, flowers, canned goods and handmade arts and crafts. There’s live music and delicious food, too!

Woodstock Fair

September 1-4, 2017

Celebrating its 156th year, the state’s second oldest agricultural fair has tasty food, livestock shows, a petting zoo, free stage shows, a midway, go-kart races, strolling entertainers, plenty of vegetables and flowers, and much more.

Goshen Fair

September 2-4, 2017

Major agricultural fair with livestock judging, draft horse show, woodcutting competition, entertainment, food vendors, midway, arts and crafts, home exhibits, and more. This celebration includes an adult spelling bee, fireworks, hay bale toss contest, parade, pie eating contest, and a skillet throw contest.

Hebron Harvest Fair

September 7-10, 2017

This major agricultural fair is packed with fun and entertainment including livestock shows, a midway, exhibits, a small-animal barn, arts and crafts, food booths and continuous stage entertainment.

North Haven Fair

September 7-10, 2017

Bring the kids to Old MacDonald’s Farm for a kids pie eating contest then visit the animals in the petting zoo. Enjoy live musical performances, agricultural exhibits, arts and crafts and great fair food.

Wapping Fair

September 7-10, 2017

Agricultural fair featuring livestock, rides, bands, magic, food truck festival, exhibits, children’s attractions, aerialist performance, exotic animal meet and greet, vendors and more.

Bethlehem Fair

September 8-10, 2017

Old-fashioned agricultural fair with livestock, agricultural exhibits, horse show, horse drawing, art and photography show, farm displays, amusement rides, food, and entertainment.

Ledyard Fair

September 8-10, 2017

Country fair featuring midway, stage entertainment, livestock shows, exhibits and much more.

Four Town Fair

Somers – September 14-17, 2017

You’ll have one-of-a-kind fun at the four-day, Four Town Fair, one of Connecticut’s oldest fairs. See the 20th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show, a rockabilly performance from The Whiskey Rebels and the Fair Parade. Like contests? There’s the Doodlebug Drawing Contest, Largest Frog & Frog Jumping Contest, Heaviest Pumpkin Contest and even a Corn Eating Contest. And you won’t want to miss the Open Swine Show or the Women’s Skillet Throw. It’s fun for all!

Berlin Fair

September 15-17, 2017

The Berlin Fair began in 1882 as a Harvest Festival, became a state agricultural fair in the early 1900s, and remains a much-anticipated event in central Connecticut. The packed schedule includes pie-eating contests, frog jumping, large animal and crafts exhibits and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Guilford Agricultural Fair

September 15-17, 2017

The Guilford Fair is part traditional fair, part circus, part Broadway theater. In addition to the midway rides, games and food, visitors can enjoy performances by the fair’s family circus – the live tiger and lion acts will wow spectators of all ages.

Orange Country Fair

September 16-17, 2017

From the classic car show and tractor pulls to arts and crafts and animal displays, there is truly something for everyone at the Orange Country Fair. Enjoy live entertainment and all types of mouthwatering fair food.

Durham Fair

September 21-24, 2017

Begun in 1916, the Durham Fair continues its tradition today as Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair. With rides and games, tractor pulls, three livestock barns, crafts, exhibits featuring baking, canning, photography and horticulture, and a wide selection of fair food, there’s a huge harvest to take in.

October

Harwinton Fair

October 6-8, 2017

The Harwinton Fair offers good old-fashioned fun for all! See the Pig Races, Antique Tractor Show, Rabbit Costume Contest, Oxen Draw and Civil War Displays. Enjoy a magic show and bluegrass music after visiting the barnyard animals. Stop by the Country Store for a memento of your special day!

Portland Fair

October 6-8, 2017

Signifying the close of fair season, the Portland Fair gives enthusiasts one last chance to experience all the classic fair entertainment, food, exhibits, animals and activities for the year.