3 firefighters injured in 2-alarm Deli fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire that started in a deli spread to a package store, and injured 3 firefighters.

Officials say that the fire was reported at B+M Deli at 646 Ferry Street around 10:50 a.m., and was out in under 2 hours. Fire Chief Allston said the damage was extensive.

3 Hew Haven Firefighters were injured, two with heat exhaustion and one with a possible back injury.

The fire also spread to the neighboring store, Backer’s Package store, which were in the same single story building.

The Chief said it was also the first day they used their new half million dollar Motorola radio system, and they had very clear communications at the scene.