× Cromwell man convicted of threatening judge, faces new charges

MIDDLETOWN — A Cromwell man who was convicted of threatening a Superior Court judge in2014, is facing new charges.

This time, State police said, 52-year-old Edward Taupier made several threatening, anti-semitic posts against Middletown judicial workers in January. One post said “kill court workers and save the country.”

Taupier was arrested at his home in Cromwell Friday and is being held on a $200,000 bond and is due in court Monday.

In 2014, prosecutors say Taupier sent an email to six acquaintances in 2014 that included threatening comments against Family Court Judge Elizabeth Bozzuto, who didn’t receive the email. The emails described Bozzuto’s home, its proximity to a cemetery and how certain rifles can be fired from that distance.

Taupier’s lawyer argued the comments were made in frustration and Taupier never intended to harm the judge.

Authorities seized 15 firearms and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition from Taupier’s home.