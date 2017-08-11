Daycare driver charged after 3-year-old boy found dead in hot van

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida daycare driver is now facing charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who investigators say was left in a van for nearly 12 hours.

Authorities confirm Myles Hill died after being left in the Little Miracles Daycare van from Monday morning to evening.

Deborah St. Charles, 51, was arrested in connection to his death, and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Orlando police say St. Charles picked up Myles Hill at his home Monday morning. She was supposed to take him to Little Miracles Academy II but instead was taken to the location where his body was found.

A separate investigation by the Florida Department of Children and Families found multiple violations committed by St. Charles and other staff members. St. Charles reportedly failed to check that no children were left behind. The other daycare workers did not check either, which is something required by state law.

DCF has revoked the day care center’s operating license and fined it $2,750.

CNN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.