DEEP warns against invasive Asian long-horned beetle

HARTFORD – August is Tree Check Month, according to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is asking residents to be on the lookout for the invasive Asian long-horned beetle.

DEEP says these large, destructive, wood-boring beetles are most active during August. With current infestations on Long Island and Worcester, Mass., early detection is the best defense against widespread infestation. Additional information on the Asian long-horned beetle can also be found here.

DEEP is also asking that state residents report any potential findings to the Deputy State Entomologist at 203-974-8474. Digital photos are welcome, as well, and can be emailed to CAES.StateEntomologist@ct.gov.