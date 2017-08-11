× Foodie Friday: Goodies Family Restaurant serves up breakfast in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON — Foodie Friday hits the road to North Stonington to try out the only breakfast in town.

Goodies Family Restaurant serves up hearty, homemade dishes that are reminiscent of something cooked up in your own kitchen.

Piled high eggs with all the fixins, pancakes that are the size of hub caps and made-from-scratch hash is a crowd pleaser. The menu is extensive and is filled with flavor.

Owner Cheryl Pelchat and her staff treat everyone like family.

“We love the people that eat here,” said Pelchat. “Our motto is come in as customers, leave as friends.”

And that is true for Mike and Sandy Manfredi, who drive in from Westerly, RI a couple of times a week.

“The food is great and the atmosphere is even better,” smiled Sandy. “We bring our grandson in, it’s a nice spot.”

And the reviews for this three year-old joint are off the charts too.

According to Susan S. on Facebook, “Breakfast was fabulous. The services and atmosphere are just what one is looking for when you’re looking in a great home cooked breakfast. Loved it and we are absolutely going back every time we are in the area.”

They also serve lunch and are open on Friday’s until 7 p.m. where they serve their famous fish and chips with homemade fries.

