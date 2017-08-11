× FOX61 First on the Scene: Police investigate early morning shooting in Derby

DERBY — Derby police said they are investigating a shooting that took place at around 1:30 Friday morning.

Police said one person was shot there is no word on their condition yet.

Currently, Derby police and Connecticut State Police are investigating and Anson Street is blocked off from West Fourth to Sixth street. The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood with homes and apartment buildings intermixed.

Police and investigators have been going up and down the street flashing lights, looking in the grass and under cars, trying to piece together what happened.

A gun was spotted under a car on the side the road. Police have not confirmed if this gun is related to the investigation but it does have a scene marker next to it and it is in the roped-off crime scene area.