Have you seen them? Male, female wanted for stealing purse

WATERTOWN — Police are searching for a man and woman accused of snatching someone’s purse on August 4.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Erica Saucier and 36-year-old Christopher Main. Officers said Saucier stole a pocketbook out of a carriage at Stop & Shop on Straits Turnpike earlier this month. According to police, she then left in a rented U-Haul that was driven by Main.

Police said the pocketbook contained personal items, $170 in cash, an iPhone, wallet and various credit cards.

“Saucier and Main were captured on video surveillance at numerous stores in Waterbury, making charges and attempting charges in the victim’s name. The stores include CVS on Chase Avenue, CVS on West Main Street, Walgreens on West Main Street and Webster Bank on Reidville Drive,” said police.

Both are facing identity theft, larceny and criminal impersonation charges.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward.

“We are asking for information only. Please do not make contact with either party,” said police.