Mega Millions numbers drawn for $393 million jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing were: 23, 33, 53, 56, 58, and 6 with a 5x megaplier.

With no winner on Tuesday, the Mega Millions top prize has topped $393 million, while the Powerball jackpot is now over $356 million and both are growing.

In the seven years since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have never offered prizes so large at the same time.

Those prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years. Cash prizes would be an estimated $238 million for Mega Millions and $224 million for Powerball.

Of course, even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at one in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and one in 292.2 million for Powerball.