× New Britain police identify suspect who dragged officer with car following traffic stop

NEW BRITAIN — Police said two officers were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic stop incident where the driver sped off.

New Britain police said the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m., when Pedro Maldonado, 33, stopped his car at first, allowing two officers to stand on each side of the car. Maldonado then sped off, dragging one officer for a short distance, injuring the second officer as well, according to police.

Police said Maldonado then got on Route 72 in New Britain and ended up being stopped in Plainville near exit 1. Police said Maldonado was arrest and taken into and the two officers are being checked out in the emergency room and will likely be okay.

No additional information has been released at this time.