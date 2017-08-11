× PD: New Canaan mother left 11-week-old baby in hot car for 48 minutes

NEW CANAAN — A New Canaan mother is facing criminal charges after police said she left her 11-week-old baby in a hot car for an extended period of time in July.

The New Canaan Daily Voice reports that Kathryn Ferguson, 34, turned herself in to police Friday where she was charged with risk of injury to a child. Ferguson was released on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 22.

New Canaan police said on July 18, they responded to the area of 81 Elm Street following a report of a child left alone in a car. Police said when they arrived, they found Ferguson holding the baby who was red in the face and its hair was full of sweat.

Police said Ferguson told them that she had left the baby alone for roughly 10 minutes to go shopping, and the child was “screaming, crying,” when she returned.

Police said the car was parked in direct sight of the sun with the engine and air conditioning off and the windows rolled up. After police looked at surveillance footage, it was determined that the baby was left in the car for 48 minutes.