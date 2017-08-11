× PD: Officer injured after he was dragged by car following traffic stop in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police said two officers were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic stop incident where the driver sped off.

New Britain police said the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m., when the driver stopped the car at first and two officers stood on each side of the car. The car then sped off, dragging one officer for a short distance, injuring the second officer as well, according to police.

Police said the car then got on Route 72 in New Britain and ended up being stopped in Plainville near exit 1. Police said the suspect is in custody and the two officers are being checked out in the emergency room and will likely be okay.

No additional information has been released at this time.