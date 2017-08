× Plane crashes on New Milford/Sherman line, multiple towns responding

SHERMAN — A multi-town response has been called to a plane cash on the New Milford/Sherman Line that happened around 10 a.m. at Candlelight Farms Airport.

There are no details yet on any injuries or fatalities, nor if the plane was landing or departing.

The Connecticut State Police is also on the scene.

This is a developing story