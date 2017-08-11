Police identify woman killed in car accident in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Police have identified 63-year-old Susan Tomcyk, as the victim who was killed Thursday after a suspect fled from police following a traffic stop and hit her car.

State police said they stopped 21-year-old Joseph Guzman-Rivera on I-95 in Bridgeport because he had no plates on the car he was driving, which wasn't his. A short time later, he broadsided Tomczyk, who was driving a Toyota, killing her.

Police said after he hit Tomcyk, he continued on and hit two pedestrians, one possibly on a bicycle. The pedestrians received non life-threatening injuries.

Guzman-Rivera is charged with three counts of possession of narcotics, three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, illegal injuring of a police service animal, and second-degree burglary.