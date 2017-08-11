× Polish National Home hosting first-ever ‘Meatstravaganza’ today

HARTFORD – Calling all meat lovers!

Today is the day for the first-ever Meatstravaganza at the Polish National Home in Hartford.

Asha Lassen, marketing event coordinator at the Polish National Home, said the reason the PNH is hosting the event is simple. “We are supporting a fellow Polish member (of the PNH), Joe Gorski,” she said.

Gorski owns Adolf’s Meat and Sausage Kitchen in Hartford, which will be providing an array of Polish, German, and Eastern European sausages as well as other Polish grilled meats for the event.

The Meatstravaganza will be a backyard barbecue featuring and extensive selection of meats and a beer garden featuring brews from Connecticut’s Back East Brewery and Spaten Brewery from 6 to 9 p.m.

Lassen said there has been so much interest and excitement about the Meatstravaganza that tickets are almost sold out. She suggests that people who want to attend purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets can be bought online or at the main office of the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford, for $35 or at the door the day of the event for $45, plus sales tax.

When asked what people can expect from an event at the Polish National Home if they have never been to one before, Lassen said, “Tradition, family, good food, good company, wonderful atmosphere, welcoming.”

Anyone can attend this event, not just members of the organization.

“We are the center of the (Polish) community in Hartford, and we very much embrace this role,” said Lassen.

She went on to say that the PNH is the place to be for cultural enrichment, concerts, music, and most importantly, delicious food, citing the old saying, “the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.”

The event is for people ages 21 or older who are looking for “delicious food with delicious beer,” said Lassen. “This is the first one, but definitely will not be the last one.”

For more information, call 860-247-1784 and to purchase tickets online visit eventbrite.com/e/backyard-bbq-meatstravaganza-at-the-polish-national-home-of-hartford-tickets-35323911771.